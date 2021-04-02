Appalachian Conservation Corps provides summer job opportunities for Raleigh County Youth

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - There are new summer job opportunities being offered to teenagers in Raleigh County.

The Youth Work Crew is a paid position offered to young people who are 16-18 years old through the Appalachian Conservation Core and Stewards Individual Placements.

The program is specifically geared to teens who are interested in conservation based careers.

Pauline Spiegel, an employee with Stewards Individual Placements, said this summer job helps students prepare for their future, and gives them the chances for hands-on experienced with the region's natural resources; including those at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

"In addition to gaining this experience, working in the park, seeing the natural resources that are right out their back door, will really help the youth participants have a sense of pride in their community, in their county, and see what this part of West Virginia offers the rest of the country," said Spiegel.

There will be an open house on Monday April 5, from 5PM - 7 PM at the Stewards Individual Placements building at 345 Prince Street in Beckley.



More information about the program can be found on their website.