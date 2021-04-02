California to allow indoor gatherings as virus cases plummet

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will allow indoor concerts, theater performances and other private gatherings starting April 15. The California Department of Public Health announced the changes on Friday as the rate of people testing positive for the virus nears a record low. To attend, people will have to either be tested or show proof of full vaccination. How many people can attend events will depend on the level of restrictions in place at each county. The state divides counties into four tiers based on how widespread the virus is in those places. California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the new rules are in part a result of vaccinations.