Cold snap comes to an end Easter Weekend

A few flurries and some snow showers are possible during the morning, but overall we are looking at a dry day.

A Freeze Warning is out for Buchanan, McDowell and Wyoming counties until 11AM.

Temperatures to start are in the teens and 20s. Wind chill values are in the single digits for some.

High temperatures will only raise into the 30s and lower 40s, but we remain windy. With the stronger winds this will allow our feels like temperatures to be in the 20s for most during the afternoon. Wind gusts will hit around 30 MPH and will start to calm down tonight.

A clear and chilly night is expected. Lows fall into the 20s again. Another Freeze Warning will be active for McDowell, Buchanan and Wyoming counties for tonight. This one will begin at 9PM Friday and continue until 11AM Saturday.

Warmer air starts to pull in tomorrow as high pressure influences our wind flow. We welcome a westerly flow which will help temperatures bump back up into the 50s for most. Mostly sunny skies hold throughout the weekend and into the first part of the next work week. Temperatures continue to climb up during the weekend. On Easter Sunday high temperatures will read in the upper 50s and 60s.