Dominion filing kicks off first financial review in years

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Virginia earned $26 million in excess revenue in the past four years and is seeking to reinvest that money in its offshore wind pilot project. That’s according to a filing made with state regulators this week. The electric utility’s filing with the State Corporation Commission marked the opening step of its first full financial review since 2015. Dominion will be opening up its books for a months-long examination of its financial position and whether adjustments to customers’ base rates are necessary. The company is also seeking an increase in its allowable profit.