Double Gates Grocery Celebrates 50 Years

Bluefield, VA (WVVA) - If you're in the vicinity of Bluefield, VA, and are in the mood for an unforgettable hamburger or hot dog, locals will tell you there's only one place to go...Double Gates Grocery. Family, friends, and customers gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the community staple. Since 1971, Randy and Mattie Carter, and their family have served countless thousands who've come to Double Gate for something good to eat.

The last five decades have seen many changes. The gas pumps are long-gone, and the grocery shelves now display memorabilia. However, faithful and new customers alike can still count on the smiling faces and delicious food that Double Gates Grocery has, and will continue to be known for.