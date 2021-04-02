Experts hope to avoid Easter COVID-19 spike, urge to celebrate safely

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - If you're headed to church this weekend, local health experts have three words for you to keep in mind: mask, distance and sanitize.

"While it's really good to be with each other, it's not time to let your guard down," Roger Topping, Mercer County Health Department Administrator, said.

Since Easter services were mostly virtual last year, local pastors are expecting an influx of people to the church this year.

"Easter is a big Sunday for family and for church," Raymond Jones, Pastor of First Church of God in Princeton, said. "This year, the fact that we can be in person is very, very important."

But Jones said he isn't taking any chances when it comes to safety.

"We are aware that COVID is still a thing," Jones said. "And we want to keep the same precautions in place. It'll be masking, social distancing, hand sanitizing. Throughout the sanctuary, we have pews roped off to help maintain social distancing."

Jones said he hopes his church congregation stays vigilant for the holiday.

"It's probably not the best time to be trying to reconnect and sit right beside someone you haven't been around in several months," Jones said.

If you have out-of-town family visiting for the holiday, health experts emphasize the importance of following cdc guidelines.

"If you've got Aunt Mary and Uncle Joe that are coming in from out of town, and for some reason they haven't gotten their vaccines, and they're going to spend time in your home and things like that, then you definitely need to be masked up to protect you and to protect them," Topping said.

But Topping wants to remind the community, if you have been fully vaccinated, it is safe to gather without a mask for those Easter celebrations, as long as everyone in attendance has also been vaccinated.