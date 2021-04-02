EXPLAINER: Who are the rebels in northern Mozambique?

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The rebel attack on Mozambique’s northern town of Palma has highlighted the growth of the insurgency in the southern African country. It has created a humanitarian crisis and threatened multibillion-dollar investments by energy companies seeking to extract deposits of natural gas, although little of the wealth goes to locals. The rebels are mostly unemployed young Muslim men from the northernmost province on the Indian Ocean. They have advanced from using machetes to automatic weapons, killing more than 2,600 people. The U.N. says more than 670,000 people are displaced. President Filipe Nyusi’s government has struck back against the rebels, using national police, the military and a private military organization based in South Africa.