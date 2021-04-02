Freeze Warning from FRI 9:00 PM EDT until SAT 11:00 AM EDT

Freeze Warning from FRI 9:00 PM EDT until SAT 11:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Boone County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING…
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM EDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 19. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 20 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,
northeast Kentucky and central, northern, southern and western
West Virginia.
* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, until 11 AM EDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening
to 11 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&