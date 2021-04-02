Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Annandale 42, West Potomac 14
Castlewood 51, Thomas Walker 12
Christiansburg 57, Blacksburg 0
Deep Creek 23, Western Branch 12
Deep Run 28, Mills Godwin 0
Freedom (W) 55, Colgan 0
GW-Danville 46, Halifax County 0
Glenvar 60, Alleghany 0
Heritage-Lynchburg 31, E.C. Glass 7
Hermitage 41, J.R. Tucker 0
Holston 35, Chilhowie 0
James Monroe 17, Caroline 6
King George 42, Spotsylvania 15
Lafayette 49, York 6
Liberty Christian 56, Amherst County 0
Liberty-Bedford 34, Rustburg 22
Lord Botetourt def. Northside, forfeit
Louisa 27, Albemarle 8
Monticello 55, Fluvanna 21
Narrows 34, Giles 0
Norview 32, Granby 0
Oscar Smith 66, Indian River 6
Prince George 36, Meadowbrook 0
Salem 27, Pulaski County 14
Western Albemarle 34, Orange County 18
William Byrd 33, Staunton River 14
William Campbell 48, Altavista 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/