Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berkeley Springs 66, Union Grant 30
Buckhannon-Upshur 60, Bridgeport 58
Frankfort 45, Petersburg 41
Greater Beckley Christian 79, Independence 58
James Monroe 61, Webster County 51
Jefferson 67, Hedgesville 56
Man 73, Mingo Central 53
Morgantown 77, Shady Spring 47
Poca 68, Nitro 40
Winfield 51, Logan 45
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cabell Midland 58, Morgantown 44
Doddridge County 49, Tyler Consolidated 33
Fairmont Senior 66, Liberty Harrison 30
Montcalm 43, Greenbrier West 37
Nitro 79, Point Pleasant 32
River View 63, Tolsia 62
Robert C. Byrd 62, Grafton 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/