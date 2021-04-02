Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:40 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berkeley Springs 66, Union Grant 30

Buckhannon-Upshur 60, Bridgeport 58

Frankfort 45, Petersburg 41

Greater Beckley Christian 79, Independence 58

James Monroe 61, Webster County 51

Jefferson 67, Hedgesville 56

Man 73, Mingo Central 53

Morgantown 77, Shady Spring 47

Poca 68, Nitro 40

Winfield 51, Logan 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cabell Midland 58, Morgantown 44

Doddridge County 49, Tyler Consolidated 33

Fairmont Senior 66, Liberty Harrison 30

Montcalm 43, Greenbrier West 37

Nitro 79, Point Pleasant 32

River View 63, Tolsia 62

Robert C. Byrd 62, Grafton 35

