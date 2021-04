BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Crusaders powered past Independence in just their second game back from a season pause, 79-58.

Greater Beckley's Kaden Smallwood led all scorers with 20 points, while teammate John Rose added 17 points.

The Patriots were led by Cyrus Goodson's 19 points.

Action from the New River CTC Invitational continues this evening. WVVA will have highlights and scores coming at 11 p.m.