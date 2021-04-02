Greece accuses Turkey of escorting migrant smuggling boats

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece is reporting a series of incidents with the Turkish coast guard in the narrow stretch of water between the eastern Greek island of Lesbos and the Turkish coast, at a time of generally testy relations between the two neighbors and NATO allies. The Greek coast guard said three incidents occurred Friday morning northeast of Lesbos, an island on the main migrant smuggling route from Turkey to Greece. It said two involved Turkish coast guard vessels escorting or pushing dinghies carrying migrants toward Greek territorial waters. There was no immediate reaction from Turkish authorities. Turkey and Greece have long traded accusations over the migration issue.