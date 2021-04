HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Marshall's leading scorer from a season ago, Taevion Kinsey, will return for his senior season in Huntington, he announced on social media Friday afternoon.

Kinsey announced that he would test the NBA Draft pool, but did not sign an agent, allowing him to return to school.

The Columbus, Ohio native scored a team-best 19.5 points per game last season and was named a First Team All-Conference USA performer.