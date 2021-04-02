Lewisburg shoe store gives back

LEWISBURG W. VA. (WVVA) - A local shoe store is stepping up to help others and giving back to the community.

"The Shoe Box" located on Court Street in Lewisburg, is hosting the "Shoes 4 Good Mission".

This will provide shoes for children in need in the community and the nation.

Individuals interested in participating in the drive are encouraged to donate new or gently used shoes.

The footwear donated in the drive will then be given to schools, or charities in the community who are in need.

Whatever, is not distributed locally will be sent to the non-profit organization "Soles for Souls" who gives shoes to people in need across the United States.

Amanda Workman, the owner of The Shoe Box, said doing a non-profit like this is something she has wanted to do since starting the business last September.

"Though people may not admit it or want to come out and say there is a need, there definitely is and I feel like as a business owner, it is important that we come together and we try to meet those needs in the community," said Workman.

The drive will be taking place at the store until April 17.

Any organixation or school in need of having shoes provided, can contact The Shoe Box.

More information can be found on the store's website.