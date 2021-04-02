Mavs, Mohigans win on Day 3 of New River CTC Invitational

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The evening session of Day 3 at the New River CTC Invitational provided about 700 fans with another exciting night of basketball.

In primetime, Class AAAA No. 1 Morgantown used a massive second half to down Class AAA No. 3 Shady Spring, 77-47. The Mohigans had four players finish in double figures, while Braden Chapman led the Tigers with 14 points.

In a Class AAAA matchup, Cabell Midland defeated Woodrow Wilson on its home floor, 65-51. Beckley's Ben Gilliam finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds in the loss.

Finally, Class A No. 3 James Monroe wins a top-ten showdown with Webster County, 61-51. The Highlanders mounted a furious third-quarter comeback, but 23 points from Eli Allen led the Mavs to victory.

SATURDAY NRCTC SCHEDULE:

1 p.m. - Morgantown vs. Woodrow Wilson (Girls)

2:45 p.m. - Morgantown vs. Woodrow Wilson (Boys)

4:30 p.m. - Westside vs. Princeton (Boys)

6:15 p.m. - Man vs. Independence (Boys)

8 p.m. - Shady Spring vs. Greenbrier East (Boys)