Myanmar cuts wireless internet service amid coup protests

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s wireless broadband internet services have been shut down by order of the military, as protesters continue to defy the junta. A directive from the Ministry of Transport and Communications instructed that “all wireless broadband data services be temporarily suspended until further notice,” according to a local provider. Fiber-based landline connections are working at drastically reduced speeds. Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch says Myanmar’s military has forcibly disappeared hundreds of people, including politicians, election officials, journalists, activists and protesters and refused to confirm their location or allow access to lawyers or family members in violation of international law.