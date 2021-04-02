North Dakota governor declares wildfire emergency

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a statewide fire emergency after a wildfire in Billings County caused the city of Medora to be evacuated. Burgum says the North Dakota National Guard would deploy two Black Hawk helicopters to assist in battling the blaze. Multiple agencies responded to the fire. Interstate 94 was also temporarily closed. The state has seen a growing number of wildfires with extreme drought conditions across the state. Burgum had placed the National Guard on standby earlier Thursday.