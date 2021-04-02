Pakistan, India peace move silences deadly Kashmir frontier

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Guns have fallen silent along the Line of Control, a de facto border that divides the Himalayan region of Kashmir between India and Pakistan after the rivals last month reaffirmed their 2003 cease-fire accord. The somewhat surprising decision has prompted a thaw in the otherwise turbulent relations between the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbors, raising questions about how long the fragile peace will last. Experts say the cease-fire could be a good beginning to stabilize the lingering conflict. They point to a climbdown by both India and Pakistan from their earlier positions following a decision by India to strip Kashmir of its semi-autonomy and take direct control over the region in 2019, and its monthslong bitter border standoff with China.