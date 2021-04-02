Police: West Virginia woman killed children, self

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — Police say a West Virginia woman fatally shot her two children, including an infant, before killing herself with a gunshot Thursday night. News outlets report police responded to shots fired at a home in Moorefield around 6:30 p.m. They found 38-year-old Brandi Baker and her 9-month-old infant with gunshot wounds. The two were pronounced dead on the scene by the Hardy County medical examiner. A second child was pronounced dead at the hospital in Morgantown. Police Chief Stephen W. Riggleman said initial observations at the scene suggest Baker shot both children before shooting herself. The investigation is ongoing.