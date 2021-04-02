Protests grow in Italy over the wiretapping of journalists

ROME (AP) — Italian journalists and lawmakers are protesting the wiretapping of reporters’ phone calls during Italian investigations into Libya-based migrant traffickers. The Italian newspaper Domani reported Friday that among those having conversations intercepted by investigators a few years ago were journalists for lay and Catholic news organizations and RAI state television. A lawmaker on the parliamentary state broadcasting company oversight commission says he has proposed a law to safeguard journalists from having their calls wiretapped. The investigations date back to when former government officials were cracking down on humanitarian vessels that were rescuing migrants at sea from traffickers’ unseaworthy boats.