Raleigh County road to be renamed for Bill Withers

SLAB FORK, W.Va. (WVVA) The road winding through the former Raleigh County home of world famous singer-songwriter Bill Withers could soon have a new name.



A resolution introduced by Del. Brandon Steele, (R) Raleigh County, in the W.Va. House of Delegates would rename Slab Fork Road the 'Bill Withers Memorial Road.' The resolution passed in both the House of Delegates and Senate this week with minor differences that are expected to be ironed out next week.



Withers, who began his life in Slab Fork, is the artist behind Lean on me, Lovely Day, and Ain't No Sunshine, among many other hit songs.



"When we checked into renaming the road years ago, it's something we would have loved to do while he was alive. But the way the rules were, we weren't able to do that," explained Del. Steele.



Withers died in March 2020, but his memory still burns bright for residents in Raleigh County who will forever cherish his work.



"For a long time, most people didn't realize Bill was from West Virginia. I didn't realize he was from here. So for us, it's a memory, to make sure we tell kids who are here that they're from West Virginia and can go on to do great things," said Raleigh County Del. Christopher Toney, who co-sponsored the resolution.



From looking around Slab Fork, you might see a post office and dozens of homes. But Del. Steele said it was Slab Fork that inspired one of Withers most famous songs.



"We lost a great West Virginian in someone who really adds to our culture and history. He defines who we are. We often think of Country Roads as the song for West Virginia, but Lean on Me was really that coalfields song that describes what it was like to grow up and live here."



The Senate amendment to the resolution is expected to be adopted by the House next week.