Staying very cold through Friday night, warming back up into Easter weekend

High pressure continues to have full control of the region Friday afternoon, which is providing us with sunny and dry conditions to close the work week. However, strong northeasterly flow is allowing for very cold air to filter into the viewing area.

High temperatures struggled to get out of the 30s for most Friday, with wind chill factors in the 20s. Winds will calm down quite a bit into the overnight hours, but we will still have a slight northeasterly breeze.

This cold snap will continue into tonight, with lows dropping into the low-mid 20s and some sheltered valleys likely falling into the teens. Be sure to cover up as much skin as possible if headed out and please bring all outdoor pets indoors.

The cold air will also lead to another hard freeze tonight. Be sure to take care of any sensitive plants accordingly. A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for McDowell, Buchanan, and Wyoming counties from 9 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM SATURDAY.

Anticipate pleasant weather and a bit of a warm up for Easter Weekend. High pressure will shift south of the viewing area Saturday, allowing for more of a westerly flow. This will help temperatures creep back into the 50s into Saturday afternoon, with plenty of sunshine to go around.

Expect clear skies and dry conditions into Saturday night, with lows dropping into the mid and upper 30s.

Easter Sunday will also be sunny and dry, with even warmer air building into the viewing area. Highs on Easter will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Be sure to enjoy the outdoors this weekend, especially for any of those Easter egg hunts.

