Virginia lawmakers establish more LGBTQ protections

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Democratic-controlled Virginia General Assembly worked in its second year to establish more protections for LGBTQ people. Lawmakers tackled LGBTQ inequity in criminal justice and health care, reforming laws that advocates said were rooted in discrimination and could block access to needed services. An advisory board will be established to continue Virginia’s work with the LGBTQ community. Though some key legislation failed, advocates said the state is moving forward. Several LGBTQ-centric bills were introduced this session that did not make it to the governor’s desk. One of them was designed to keep foster and adoption agencies from refusing to place children in LGBTQ homes because of religious or moral convictions or policies.