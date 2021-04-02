Visiting Uganda, R&B star Akon seeks business opportunities

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — American R&B singer Akon is visiting Uganda Friday in search of investment opportunities that would extend his business footprint in Africa, where his efforts include a planned futuristic city in his native Senegal. Akon’s arrival in the East African country was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He will meet with President Yoweri Museveni to discuss “different investment opportunities in various sectors, including energy, tourism, and infrastructure development,” according to the state-controlled New Vision newspaper. The Grammy Award-nominated singer and record producer has made headlines in recent years as a pan-African businessman interested in opportunities on the continent of 1.3 billion people.