West Virginia firefighters claim retaliation in pay dispute

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Firefighters in West Virginia’s Morgantown say the city manager lowered their pay in retaliation for their refusal to accept a settlement in a separate dispute. The Dominion Post reports the city told firefighters they weren’t allowed to collect shift differential pay — a small pay boost for city employees who work afternoon or midnight shifts. Firefighters work 24-hour shifts and say the city is misinterpreting the rules for how differentials are paid. The dispute comes after firefighters rejected a settlement offer for about half of what they say they’re owed in back pay. Because of the timing, their attorney claims the new guidance on differential pay is retaliatory.