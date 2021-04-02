Skip to Content

West Virginia firefighters claim retaliation in pay dispute

2:59 pm West Virginia news from the Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Firefighters in West Virginia’s Morgantown say the city manager lowered their pay in retaliation for their refusal to accept a settlement in a separate dispute. The Dominion Post reports the city told firefighters they weren’t allowed to collect shift differential pay — a small pay boost for city employees who work afternoon or midnight shifts. Firefighters work 24-hour shifts and say the city is misinterpreting the rules for how differentials are paid. The dispute comes after firefighters rejected a settlement offer for about half of what they say they’re owed in back pay. Because of the timing, their attorney claims the new guidance on differential pay is retaliatory.

Associated Press

