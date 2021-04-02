West Virginia gov calls for compromise summit on income tax

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday called for a summit with legislative leaders to strike a compromise over how to cut the state income tax. Republicans’ top statehouse priority of lowering the state’s income tax has stalled because of dueling proposals. They want to enact tax reform this year in the hopes lower taxes will reverse a population decline. Justice called for a compromise meeting Monday that would be open to the media. Legislative leaders had not yet responded to the governor’s overture.