(WVVA) - Plenty of Class A girls basketball action to go around on Friday night, which feature wins from a trio of area teams.

Montcalm fought back from an early deficit to defeat Greenbrier West, 43-37.

River View squeaked out an afternoon victory over Tolsia, 63-62, to capture its twelfth win of the season. James Monroe also notched a victory over Pocahontas County, 47-36.