CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that construction on the Montcalm Bridge in Mercer County will begin on Monday, April 5.

The bridge is located on County Route 11, 0.07 miles north of WV 71 at Milepost 8.67.

The bridge will remain open, but with alternating lanes at a maximum width of 11 feet.

Construction is expected to last until June of 2022.