WVU’s McBride declares for NBA Draft

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mountaineer sophomore Miles McBride will enter his name into the 2021 NBA Draft, he announced on social media Friday night.

Thank you Mountaineer Nation for welcoming me into your family 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/qQ4tIRVF8k — M11es McBride (@deucemcb11) April 2, 2021

McBride had a standout season playing at the point guard position, averaging 15.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He also finished the season shooting 43.1 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from behind the arc.

At the end of the year, McBride earned a Second Team All-Big 12 honor.

The young man affectionately known as "Deuce" will still have the chance to withdraw his name from the draft and return to WVU, if he chooses.