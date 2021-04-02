Youth Art Exhibit opens at Tamarack

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - A new gallery featuring art from youth across the region opened at Tamarack on Friday.

Students from Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers counties participated in the "Arts in the Park" art contest.

The inspration for the contest from wildlife found in the New River Gorge Region.

Jodi French-Burr, a Park Ranger at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve said the contest is a learning opportunity for students as it teaches them not only about art, but also science.

"A lot of teachers are tying this into their classroom curriculum so it's a fun way to dabble in nature in a lot of different learning outlets, for the students in our area," said French - Burr.

The exhibit will run at Tamarack from April 2, to May 3. The pieces from this year will also be available to view online.