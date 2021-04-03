Carlisle returns to Dallas bench after false positive

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dallas coach Rick Carlisle is back coaching the Mavericks on Saturday night at Washington after missing Friday’s win in New York against the Knicks due to a positive COVID-19 test. Carlisle is in his 13th season coaching the Mavericks. He said he had been vaccinated with two shots in January and was surprised to test positive. The test turned out to be a false positive. The Mavericks beat the Knicks 99-86 with assistant coach Jamahl Mosley taking over while Carlisle stayed at the team hotel.