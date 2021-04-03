Coming out of the cave: As life creeps back, some feel dread

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — While much of the country is gleefully making dinner reservations again and booking long canceled vacations, some are secretly dreading each milestone toward normalcy. Instead, they envision anxiety-inducing crowds and awkward catch-up conversations. Even small tasks outside the home like a trip to the grocery store and returning to the office feel overwhelming. Psychologists call it re-entry fear, and they’re finding it more common as headlines herald the imminent return to post-pandemic life. While some felt restricted by the confinement of home “caves,” others found safety, comfort and even enjoyment in the isolation.