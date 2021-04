WASHINGTON (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 26 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Washington Wizards 109-87 Saturday night. Doncic shot 12 of 24 and had eight rebounds and six assists as Dallas has won its four straight and completed a five-game trip at 4-1. Russell Westbrook had 26 points and 14 rebounds as the Wizards posted a season-low point total. Washington has dropped three straight and 11 of 14 since the All-Star break.