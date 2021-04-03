Easter Sunday + Excellent Weather = Happy Egg Hunters!

High pressure has shifted south of the viewing area Saturday afternoon, allowing for a bit of a warm up compared to the last couple of days.

Luckily, high pressure will dominate our weather pattern for quite sometime, creating excellent weather conditions for any outdoor activities over the next few days.

We will remain dry and quiet heading into Saturday night, with clear skies and lows dropping into the mid-upper 30s/low 40s.

Easter Sunday looks fantastic, with high pressure remaining in full control of the two Virginias. Anticipate sunny and seasonable weather, with highs climbing into the upper 50s and low-mid 60s into Easter afternoon.

Winds will gust around 20-25 MPH throughout the day on Easter, so we will be a tad breezy for the holiday.

Clear skies and dry conditions will continue into Sunday night, with lows dropping into the low-mid 40s.

A strong upper-level ridge will build into the region on Monday, allowing for temperatures to surge back into the 60s and low 70s.

We look mainly warm throughout the upcoming work week, however, when will those rain chances return? That and more in your full 10-day forecast at 6 and 11 on 'WVVA Weekend with Christina Kass'.