Freeze Warning until SAT 11:00 AM EDT

Freeze Warning until SAT 11:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Boone County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,
northeast Kentucky and central, northern, southern and western
West Virginia.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&