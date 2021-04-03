Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

12:04 am Virginia sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Annandale 42, West Potomac 14

Bassett 56, Magna Vista 55

Bethel 29, Gloucester 18

Brookville 61, Jefferson Forest 17

C.D. Hylton 35, Forest Park 13

Castlewood 51, Thomas Walker 12

Cave Spring 17, Hidden Valley 14

Central of Lunenburg 42, Randolph-Henry 6

Chancellor 37, Eastern View 22

Christiansburg 57, Blacksburg 0

Colonial Heights 40, Petersburg 30

Deep Creek 23, Western Branch 12

Deep Run 28, Mills Godwin 0

Freedom (W) 55, Colgan 0

GW-Danville 46, Halifax County 0

Gar-Field 31, Woodbridge 14

Glen Allen 34, Henrico 13

Glenvar 60, Alleghany 0

Hampton 46, Heritage-Newport News 0

Hanover 26, Atlee 22

Harrisonburg 27, Spotswood 7

Heritage-Lynchburg 31, E.C. Glass 7

Hermitage 41, J.R. Tucker 0

Highland Springs 17, Varina 7

Holston 35, Chilhowie 0

James Monroe 17, Caroline 6

King George 42, Spotsylvania 15

Lafayette 49, York 6

Liberty Christian 56, Amherst County 0

Liberty-Bealeton 22, Fauquier 0

Liberty-Bedford 34, Rustburg 22

Lord Botetourt def. Northside, forfeit

Louisa 27, Albemarle 8

Monticello 55, Fluvanna 21

Narrows 34, Giles 0

Northumberland 46, Northampton 12

Norview 32, Granby 0

Nottoway 28, Amelia County 0

Oscar Smith 66, Indian River 6

Parry McCluer 27, James River-Buchanan 14

Patrick Henry-Ashland 37, Mechanicsville High School 13

Prince George 36, Meadowbrook 0

Salem 27, Pulaski County 14

Thomas Dale 19, Dinwiddie 14

Union 35, Eastside 13

Western Albemarle 34, Orange County 18

William Byrd 33, Staunton River 14

William Campbell 48, Altavista 13

William Fleming 41, Franklin County 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Goochland vs. James Wood, ccd.

Graham vs. Richlands, ccd.

Poquoson vs. King William, ccd.

Smithfield vs. Jamestown, ccd.

Tazewell vs. Virginia High, ccd.

Warhill vs. Grafton, ccd.

Windsor vs. Bruton, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

