Frost Advisory from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Wyoming County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 to 36 degrees will result in
frost formation, particularly in sheltered valleys.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,
northeast Kentucky and central, northern, southern and western
West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

