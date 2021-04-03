Frost Advisory from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
McDowell County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 to 36 degrees will result in
frost formation, particularly in sheltered valleys.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,
northeast Kentucky and central, northern, southern and western
West Virginia.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&