Man wins New River CTC Championship on Day 4

BECKLEY, W.Va (WVVA)- The final day of the New River CTC invitational went out with a bang,

The Woodrow Wilson girls basketball team took Morgantown into overtime, but the Flying Eagles fall 53 to 50.

The Flying Eagles boy's team also had a crack against Morgantown, but they also lose 77 to 55.

In game three, the Priceton tigers exploded for a 78 to 48 win over Westide.

The Man Hillbillies won the New River CTC Championship with a 88 to 55 win over Independence.

Shady Spring closed out the tournament with a 54-41 win over the Greenbrier East Spartans.