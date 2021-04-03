Mormons hold conference virtually for third straight time

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — For the third consecutive time, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will holds its signature conference this weekend without attendees in person as the faith continues to take precautions amid the pandemic. Members of the Utah-based faith will instead tune in from their homes around the world Saturday morning to hear spiritual guidance from the religion’s top leaders, who will be delivering the speeches in Salt Lake City. Leaders from the faith normally focus their speeches on underscoring the faith’s doctrine. They sometimes announce new initiatives or rules.