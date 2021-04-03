Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Fairmont Senior 64, Notre Dame 59
Hampshire 51, Berkeley Springs 33
Meadow Bridge 68, Harman 48
Morgantown 77, Woodrow Wilson 55
Oak Hill 56, Bluefield 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
George Washington 59, Capital 45
Herbert Hoover 50, Nicholas County 31
Huntington 78, Parkersburg 56
Linsly 58, Parkersburg South 44
Magnolia 53, Oak Glen 48
Morgantown 53, Woodrow Wilson 50, OT
Nitro 54, Ripley 50
Petersburg 70, East Hardy 36
Sissonville 65, Poca 43
Trinity 57, Moorefield 27
