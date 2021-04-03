Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

New
5:05 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fairmont Senior 64, Notre Dame 59

Hampshire 51, Berkeley Springs 33

Meadow Bridge 68, Harman 48

Morgantown 77, Woodrow Wilson 55

Oak Hill 56, Bluefield 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

George Washington 59, Capital 45

Herbert Hoover 50, Nicholas County 31

Huntington 78, Parkersburg 56

Linsly 58, Parkersburg South 44

Magnolia 53, Oak Glen 48

Morgantown 53, Woodrow Wilson 50, OT

Nitro 54, Ripley 50

Petersburg 70, East Hardy 36

Sissonville 65, Poca 43

Trinity 57, Moorefield 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content