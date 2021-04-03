Syria to close schools and universities over virus surge

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s government says that primary schools will close down indefinitely next week amid a severe increase of coronavirus cases in the war-torn country, while universities will suspend classes for only two weeks and high schools will remain open. The announcement by government ministries on Saturday said that the closures will go into effect Monday, while final exams for grades five up to high school will be held over four days starting April 25. Syria is witnessing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases. Last month, state media reported that intensive care units in state hospitals in the capital of Damascus were full.