Taiwan prosecutors probe train crash that killed 50

HUALIEN COUNTY, Taiwan (AP) — Prosecutors in Taiwan have questioned the owner of an unmanned truck that rolled onto a rail track and caused the country’s worst train disaster in decades that killed 50 people and injured 178, though no charges have been filed. The train was carrying 494 people at the start of a long holiday weekend on Friday when it smashed into the construction truck that slid down a hillside above the tracks. Many passengers were crushed just before the train entered a tunnel, while some survivors were forced to climb out of windows and walk along the train’s roof to safety. The district prosecutor’s office in eastern Hualien County says it interviewed the truck owner, among others, but was not ready to file charges.