(WVVA) - The VHSL has set the schedule for the upcoming Region 2D football playoffs.

The Tazewell Bulldogs (3-2) have earned the three seed and will travel to take on Central-Wise (4-1) on Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m.

Graham (5-0) has retained the top seed in the region and will host Union (4-2) on Saturday, Friday April 10 at 1 p.m.

WVVA will have coverage of the matchups throughout the coming week.