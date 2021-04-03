West Virginia reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — West Virginia has reported five more coronavirus-related deaths. That raises the state’s death toll to more than 2,690 since the pandemic began. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the latest deaths Saturday. The deaths included a 63-year old man from Fayette County, a 74-year old man from Taylor County, a 45-year old woman from Logan County, an 88-year old man from Kanawha County and an 89-year old man from Brooke County. The total number of virus cases in West Virginia has surpassed 143,000.