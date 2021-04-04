Asia Today: Philippines extends lockdown as infections spike

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government has extended a lockdown by another week after an alarming spike in coronavirus infections continued to surge and started to overwhelm many hospitals in the capital and outlying regions. The government-run Lung Center of the Philippines became the latest hospital in the capital region to say it can no longer accept walk-in patients because it was too full. Other hospitals said they lacked enough medical workers partly because many had been infected. Elsewhere in Asia, 20 more cases were detected in a Chinese border city near Myanmar where citywide testing and vaccination programs are underway.