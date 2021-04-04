Skip to Content

Bulgarians elect new parliament amid pandemic

12:27 am National news from the Associated Press

SOFIA, Bugaria (AP) — Bulgarians are heading to the polls to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge in coronavirus infections. The 12,000 polling stations opened at 7 a.m. Sunday for the 6.7 million eligible voters who are electing 240 lawmakers. The vote is widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. The 61-year-old macho-style political maverick has led his center-right GERB party with an iron grip for more than a decade and now hopes to win his fourth term in office. Opinion polls suggest Borissov’s party will end up as the biggest in the chamber but unable to govern alone. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content