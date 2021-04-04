Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM EDT

Last updated today at 4:13 am
3:30 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Boone

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Boone County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,
northeast Kentucky and central, northern, southern and western
West Virginia.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

