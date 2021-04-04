Frost Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM EDT

Frost Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Boone County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,
northeast Kentucky and central, northern, southern and western
West Virginia.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&