Funeral held in Virginia for 13-year-old girl who was shot

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl who police say was shot and killed by another teenager in Virginia’s Henrico County has been laid to rest. WRIC reports that Lucia Bremer’s funeral was held Saturday at Saint Mary Catholic Church. The funeral followed memorials held by her middle school and soccer team. The subdivision where she lived also put out luminaries and ribbons in the wake of her death. A 14-year-old boy accused in the eighth-grader’s shooting death was arraigned last week in Henrico County Juvenile Court. The boy’s identity was withheld because of his age. He is charged with second-degree murder and related counts.