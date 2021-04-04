Great 8: Ovechkin scores historic PP goal, Caps sweep Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin moved into a second-place tie on the all-time list for NHL power-play goals and the Washington Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4, completing a sweep of their eight-game season series. Ovechkin’s second-period goal was his 265th with the extra man, tying him with Brett Hull for second place. Dave Andreychuk is the all-time leader in the NHL with 274 power-play goals. Ovechkin, who also picked up two assists, has 19 goals this season and 725 in his career. The 35-year-old is six goals shy of tying Marcel Dionne for fifth place all time in the NHL.